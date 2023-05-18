Smart Money: Investing (and Banking) for a Greener World

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet, Inc. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

This week’s episode continues our nerdy deep dive into the broad effects of climate change on personal finances, with a focus on how to make your banking and investing choices reflect your climate goals.

Impact investing, socially responsible banking, sustainable investing, values-based banking, ESG … all of these terms can make it seem like environmentally conscious investing and banking are better left to the experts. How can someone who wants to use their money to make a difference navigate this?

On the third installment of our nerdy deep dive into the intersections of climate change and personal finance, NerdWallet insurance editor Caitlin Constantine is joined by banking Nerd Spencer Tierney and investing Nerd Alana Benson, both of whom spend a lot of time reporting on the topics of socially responsible banking and investing. In this episode, the Nerds cut through the jargon and demystify the concepts so listeners can better understand how to make their money work in ways that are aligned with their values.

But even the most well-intentioned consumers can be misled by greenwashing, which is the term used to refer to a company’s exaggerated or misrepresented claims about the environmental sustainability of its business practices. The Nerds explain what this looks like when it comes to banking and investing and how to avoid falling for it, which can help consumers be better informed about how their money is actually being used.

