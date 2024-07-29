Smart Money Is Betting Big In Visa Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $213,725, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $92,925.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $290.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 1353.86 with a total volume of 601.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $260.00 $70.5K 1.3K 1 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $16.15 $14.9 $15.3 $230.00 $38.2K 91 88 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $16.15 $15.2 $15.2 $230.00 $37.9K 91 63 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $16.15 $15.7 $16.0 $260.00 $36.8K 447 23 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $280.00 $34.3K 6.0K 362

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,387,411, the price of V is up 0.94% at $261.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $301.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $290. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $319. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Visa with a target price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Visa with a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

