Smart Money Is Betting Big In Unity Software Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in U often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Unity Software. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,480, and 8 calls, totaling $366,696.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $38.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $38.0, over the past month.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $11.25 $11.05 $11.25 $15.00 $73.1K 207 137 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $22.00 $70.4K 2.7K 221 U CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.45 $9.65 $11.2 $15.00 $56.0K 207 50 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.9 $1.85 $1.85 $25.00 $55.5K 12.2K 408 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.05 $28.00 $39.4K 458 75

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,752,362, the U's price is down by -0.98%, now at $21.73. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Unity Software

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Underperform rating on Unity Software with a target price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

