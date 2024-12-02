Smart Money Is Betting Big In TSLA Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 550 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 95 are puts, for a total amount of $5,307,401 and 455, calls, for a total amount of $33,594,810.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $710.0 for Tesla over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 6256.28 with a total volume of 4,704,015.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $710.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $49.85 $49.25 $49.58 $350.00 $118.9K 7.5K 372 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $7.85 $7.75 $7.85 $360.00 $114.2K 44.1K 44.1K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $55.0 $54.7 $54.98 $710.00 $109.9K 4.5K 1.3K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.5 $18.4 $18.4 $360.00 $97.5K 1.6K 811 TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $78.15 $77.5 $77.81 $300.00 $93.3K 12.7K 239

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Tesla, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Tesla Currently trading with a volume of 25,416,622, the TSLA's price is up by 3.31%, now at $356.57. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $350.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

