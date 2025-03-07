Smart Money Is Betting Big In SPGI Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SPGI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for S&P Global. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,600, and 7 calls, totaling $10,268,650.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $470.0 to $530.0 for S&P Global over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for S&P Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of S&P Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $470.0 to $530.0 in the last 30 days.

S&P Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $86.0 $77.6 $82.6 $510.00 $9.9M 1.3K 1.2K SPGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $41.0 $37.9 $41.0 $470.00 $65.6K 17 16 SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $12.2 $11.4 $12.2 $495.00 $56.1K 0 46 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $43.0 $42.4 $42.7 $530.00 $42.7K 40 45 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $43.0 $42.4 $42.7 $530.00 $42.7K 40 35

About S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of S&P Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is S&P Global Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 814,137, with SPGI's price down by -4.2%, positioned at $492.62. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Expert Opinions on S&P Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $614.2.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on S&P Global, maintaining a target price of $633. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on S&P Global with a target price of $590. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $608. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on S&P Global with a target price of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for S&P Global, targeting a price of $640.

