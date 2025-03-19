Smart Money Is Betting Big In SPCE Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPCE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $292,976, and 3 are calls, amounting to $130,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $4.0 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $4.0 in the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.41 $2.21 $2.41 $4.00 $95.8K 1.2K 1.2K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.41 $2.21 $2.41 $4.00 $71.7K 1.2K 1.5K SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.38 $2.2 $2.38 $4.00 $47.3K 1.2K 400 SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.39 $2.21 $2.39 $4.00 $44.3K 1.2K 1.8K SPCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.87 $0.77 $0.87 $3.00 $43.5K 7.8K 1.0K

About Virgin Galactic Hldgs

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is a United States-based vertically integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals & researchers, and it also manufactures advanced air and space vehicles. Using technologies, the company is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer its customers a multi-day, and transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,385,261, the price of SPCE is up 11.8% at $4.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days. What The Experts Say On Virgin Galactic Hldgs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.62.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, targeting a price of $3. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Virgin Galactic Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.