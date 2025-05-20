Smart Money Is Betting Big In RUN Options

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 19 options trades for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) summing a total amount of $1,115,850.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 224,850.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $25.0 for Sunrun during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sunrun's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sunrun's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sunrun Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.7 $1.63 $1.7 $11.00 $170.0K 92.0K 1.7K RUN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.44 $0.2 $0.4 $9.50 $108.0K 18 2.7K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.25 $1.12 $1.21 $15.00 $103.8K 43.0K 9.4K RUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $1.17 $0.81 $1.0 $15.00 $103.7K 43.0K 1.0K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.0 $0.89 $1.0 $15.00 $102.5K 43.0K 2.5K

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sunrun, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 8,831,274, the price of RUN is down by 0.0%, reaching $11.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Sunrun with a target price of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sunrun, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for RUN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RUN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

