Smart Money Is Betting Big In IBKR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBKR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Interactive Brokers Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $342,713, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $639,510.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $260.0 for Interactive Brokers Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Interactive Brokers Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Interactive Brokers Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Interactive Brokers Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBKR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.5 $6.53 $260.00 $196.5K 1.8K 301 IBKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $260.00 $172.8K 1.8K 822 IBKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.6 $27.8 $27.9 $240.00 $164.6K 48 59 IBKR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $260.00 $109.4K 1.8K 430 IBKR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $27.0 $26.2 $27.0 $230.00 $86.4K 52 33

About Interactive Brokers Gr

Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 31% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. Interactive Brokers also generates net interest income (about 64% of net revenue) from idle client cash and earns fees (about 6% of net revenue) from ancillary services. Principal trading and other miscellaneous activities are small (about 5% of net revenue). The firm derives about 70% of its net revenue from the US and 30% from international markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Interactive Brokers Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Interactive Brokers Gr Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 552,108, the price of IBKR is down by -2.45%, reaching $220.64. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Interactive Brokers Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $225.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Interactive Brokers Gr with a target price of $231. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Interactive Brokers Gr, targeting a price of $224. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Interactive Brokers Gr, maintaining a target price of $265. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Interactive Brokers Gr, targeting a price of $195.

