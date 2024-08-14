Smart Money Is Betting Big In ETSY Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $629,980 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $4,967,429.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $70.0 for Etsy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.05 $10.15 $60.00 $504.4K 499 497 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.5 $9.2 $9.2 $55.00 $482.0K 755 524 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $60.00 $473.7K 894 650 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.4 $8.2 $8.35 $50.00 $417.5K 665 500 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.65 $11.8 $55.00 $309.1K 226 375

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Etsy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Etsy With a volume of 1,373,485, the price of ETSY is down -3.15% at $52.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.