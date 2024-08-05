Smart Money Is Betting Big In ETSY Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $294,507, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $801,441.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Etsy stands at 1410.57, with a total volume reaching 1,840.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Etsy, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.15 $7.6 $7.6 $55.00 $304.0K 353 575 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.2 $12.0 $60.00 $120.0K 498 100 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.5 $7.8 $8.5 $70.00 $85.0K 160 100 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.0 $6.9 $6.9 $75.00 $69.0K 121 100 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.85 $5.5 $5.66 $60.00 $64.7K 445 114

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Etsy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Etsy Currently trading with a volume of 3,249,798, the ETSY's price is down by -3.89%, now at $57.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

