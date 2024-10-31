Smart Money Is Betting Big In Estee Lauder Cos Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Estee Lauder Cos. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $442,935, and 7 are calls, amounting to $626,669.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $155.0 for Estee Lauder Cos, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Estee Lauder Cos's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Estee Lauder Cos's significant trades, within a strike price range of $45.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.1 $5.2 $65.00 $313.0K 11 625 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $75.00 $148.5K 98 560 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $3.6 $4.2 $50.00 $126.0K 549 300 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.0 $3.0 $45.00 $60.0K 74 201 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $40.4 $34.5 $35.71 $100.00 $57.1K 193 1

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Estee Lauder Cos, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos Currently trading with a volume of 6,403,383, the EL's price is down by -22.64%, now at $67.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $116.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $113.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

