Smart Money Is Betting Big In Citigroup Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $229,560, and 6 were calls, valued at $236,522.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $65.0 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 10412.3, with a total volume reaching 7,400.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.12 $0.08 $0.12 $52.50 $109.9K 12.2K 5.7K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.65 $7.8 $62.50 $56.9K 2.6K 96 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $62.50 $56.3K 2.0K 178 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $7.95 $7.85 $7.89 $55.00 $43.3K 106 55 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.8 $2.68 $2.8 $60.00 $39.2K 1.6K 316

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,880,039, with C's price down by -1.07%, positioned at $61.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $71.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

