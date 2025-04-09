Smart Money Is Betting Big In CAVA Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in CAVA usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Cava Group. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 12% being bullish and 87% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $495,766, and there was a single call, worth $25,680.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $100.0 for Cava Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $4.05 $4.3 $70.00 $127.2K 1.8K 984 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $3.9 $4.3 $70.00 $125.9K 1.8K 192 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $3.9 $4.3 $70.00 $64.5K 1.8K 0 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $3.95 $4.3 $70.00 $55.9K 1.8K 531 CAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.3 $70.00 $52.0K 1.8K 1.2K

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cava Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cava Group

With a trading volume of 649,588, the price of CAVA is up by 2.75%, reaching $80.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Cava Group

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $109.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $110. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $112.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cava Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CAVA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

