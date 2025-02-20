Smart Money Is Betting Big In BP Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP (NYSE:BP) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $316,559 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $633,929.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $42.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BP's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BP's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

BP 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.17 $1.11 $1.11 $40.00 $214.5K 7.4K 115 BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.95 $0.9 $0.94 $37.00 $115.3K 6.2K 1.2K BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.65 $31.00 $109.5K 1.1K 0 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $32.00 $53.5K 76 119 BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.05 $1.99 $2.0 $33.00 $53.4K 450 44

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding BP, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is BP Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,318,563, with BP's price up by 0.06%, positioned at $34.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BP with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.