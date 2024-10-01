Smart Money Is Betting Big In BABA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BABA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,189,252, and 27 are calls, amounting to $2,216,421.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $155.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 4511.0 with a total volume of 49,202.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.0 $2.93 $3.0 $105.00 $525.0K 8.6K 454 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.7 $11.75 $105.00 $374.8K 5.8K 913 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $19.4 $19.3 $19.4 $88.00 $250.2K 1.0K 129 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.4 $15.3 $15.3 $110.00 $214.2K 2.9K 165 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $109.00 $171.6K 296 10.1K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 9,848,965, the BABA's price is up by 2.0%, now at $108.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

