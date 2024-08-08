Smart Money Is Betting Big In APO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $368,448, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $699,655.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $119.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $119.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.7 $15.5 $15.5 $115.00 $172.0K 482 168 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $103.00 $134.5K 56 835 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.6 $6.5 $6.5 $100.00 $93.6K 188 411 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $100.00 $93.6K 366 253 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.6 $115.00 $82.6K 482 55

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,449,349, the price of APO is up 0.37% at $103.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $123. In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $123. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $130. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $129. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $128.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

