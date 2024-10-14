Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $115,287, and 40 were calls, valued at $2,241,530.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $210.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Advanced Micro Devices's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Advanced Micro Devices's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $1.67 $1.64 $1.66 $172.50 $207.5K 9.6K 9.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $185.00 $144.2K 7.3K 468 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.64 $2.59 $2.62 $170.00 $130.8K 27.9K 12.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.24 $1.22 $1.22 $172.50 $128.8K 9.6K 26.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.58 $1.57 $1.58 $172.50 $119.4K 9.6K 15.0K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 9,289,796, the price of AMD is down by -0.78%, reaching $166.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $188.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $180. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $180. * An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

