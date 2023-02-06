Small Plan Market Represents a Massive Opportunity for Advisors

According to findings from Vestwell’s fourth annual Retirement Trends Report, advisors who serve the small plan market expect to see “significant practice growth” in 2023 as both employer and employee demand for advisor services is at all-time highs. The report, which surveyed thousands of advisors, employers, and their workforces, noted that an overwhelming majority of both small business employers and employees (90%) are interested in utilizing the support of an advisor to guide them through their plan options. The report also found that employers said the services they value most from advisors are investment recommendations and management (65%), educating employees (62%), plan design recommendations (57%), plan administration (54%), and fiduciary oversight (50%). In addition, 47% of employers said personalized investment recommendations for their employees were a value-add from advisors. Also of note, 70% of advisors reported that market volatility has not affected their retirement business in the small plan market within the last year. As part of the report, Vestwell stated, “Despite volatile financial markets, employers are considering upgrades to their plans and are interested in professional advice, while a plurality of advisors believe their practice will expand due to small plan growth. In other words, the small business market is on track to become a big business.”

Finsum:Based on the findings of a new report, the small plan market is expected to see significant growth this year as employer and employee demand for advisor services are at all-time highs.

