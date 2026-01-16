Small Caps Break Out! Russell 2000 Poised for 40% Gain

While the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq were mixed to start the year, the Russell 2000 (INDEXRUSSELL: RUT) moved up to set a new high and extended gains in the subsequent week.

That breakout is a bullish technical signal across multiple time frames. Based on prior move size, this rally could advance by 750 points as a low-end target and, in a stronger scenario, up to 45% from the breakout point. A 750-point gain puts this market near 3,250, a 45% advance near 3,650. Here’s a look at what’s driving the move.

Market Rally Broadens as Economic Strength Drives Upside

Numerous factors have converged in early 2026, suggesting a cyclical rally is upon us. Profitability, economic strength, and valuations are at the heart of the story, driving a catch-up trade in the non-tech and small-cap stocks that make up the Russell 2000 Index.

Moderating interest rates and inflation, along with operational improvements and consumer health, are likely to drive accelerating growth in non-tech names in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool forecasts Q4 GDP growth at 5.3%, suggesting that economic momentum accelerated into the end of 2025. Early indications, including anecdotal evidence in JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) January earnings release, suggest that these tailwinds will persist for the foreseeable future, potentially strengthening by year’s end as positive feedback loops form.

Labor Markets and Low Valuations Underpin 2026 Russell 2000 Outlook

Labor markets and consumer health are critical to the Russell 2000's outlook. Labor markets weakened in 2025, pulling back sharply from their COVID-19-induced strengths, but have remained healthy overall. Employment levels, including wages, jobless claims, and job creation, are trending at historically healthy levels and are notably stronger than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, lackluster growth, contraction, and underperformance sapped investor appetite for many non-tech names. However, the price action of 2025 left non-tech firms trading at the lower ends of their valuation ranges, making them attractive plays for 2026, especially compared to expensive mega-cap tech giants. Investors have a two-fold opportunity, as earnings growth is improving and a bullish market revaluation could drive share price action this year.

Top Sectors for Small-Cap Growth in 2026

While some mega-cap tech names are looking overextended, technology has the potential to be a winning play in the small-cap sector in 2026. The accelerating digitization, cloud use, and data center boom are spilling over into adjacent industries that support the construction and operation of critical AI infrastructure. Additionally, industrials and infrastructure companies are expected to be strong, supported by lower interest rates, government deregulation, and consumer spending. Office space is also expected to see increased demand, underpinned by economic expansion.

Forecasts for the Russell 2000 range from 15% to 20%, with some pointing as high as 30%, compared to about 15% for the S&P 500. However, investors should be cautious, as this group has historically included many underperforming names. For a more detailed, stock-by-stock look at potential small-cap upside, see this MarketBeat analysis of five small-cap names setting up for outsized moves and the corresponding buy/sell/hold takeaways.

As always, investors should do their own research, considering factors like growth estimates, analyst revisions, bullish or bearish sentiment, and profitability. Companies that are profitable today or are pivoting to profitability will perform best, while pre-profit companies will likely see high volatility.

