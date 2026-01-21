This Small-Cap Gem Could Be the Next 10-Bagger

Key Points

This medtech stock has already been a 12-bagger over the past decade.

It has built a leading position in its niche, helped in part by tuck-in acquisitions.

Its largest business line serves an industry that is projected to double in size by 2029.

10 stocks we like better than UFP Technologies ›

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) is proof that niche-leading stocks remain a great stocked pond for investors to fish in when looking for multibaggers. UFP is a contract development and manufacturing organization focused on designing and making custom, single-use, polymer-based medical devices and packaging.

While this may sound somewhat unassuming, the stock's results have been brilliant. Over the last decade, UFP has been a 12-bagger, and since its initial public offering in 1993, the stock has been a 44-bagger. Despite this incredible run, UFP's market cap remains only $2 billion -- and that makes it my favorite small-cap gem with 10-bagger potential.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

How UFP Technologies can keep multibagging

While UFP may be a small cap, it counts 26 of the 30 top medical original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as customers. The company works alongside these OEMs, handpicking which product ideas it would like to develop, prototype, and manufacture with its equipment. The beauty of this model is that UFP can choose the highest-margin opportunities to pursue. Thanks to UFP's exclusive access to several medical-grade specialty materials and numerous patents, the OEMs are incentivized to make a reasonable offer or risk not finding a great alternative.

Currently, UFP's largest business line is the robot-assisted surgical (RAS) drapery it makes for Intuitive Surgical. These drapes account for 29% of the company's sales and give it exposure to a booming RAS industry that is projected to double by 2029. UFP also makes medical surgery beds, revascularization devices, infection-prevention products, and more. It typically builds its portfolio of production capabilities through tuck-in acquisitions. Since 2021, UFP has made nine acquisitions while quadrupling its medtech sales, demonstrating a track record of success.

Despite these promising traits, UFP's stock has been flat over the past year, even though sales rose 26% during this time. This misalignment leaves the stock trading at just 25 times forward earnings -- a reasonable valuation for a company delivering 16% annualized sales growth over the last decade. At this valuation, I'll happily buy shares of UFP Technologies, my favorite small-cap pick to become a 10-bagger -- again.

Should you buy stock in UFP Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in UFP Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and UFP Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $470,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Intuitive Surgical and UFP Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends UFP Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.