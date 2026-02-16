Small Cap ETFs: VB Boasts Lower Fees, While ISCB Sports a Higher Dividend Yield

Key Points

ISCB has delivered a higher 1-year return than VB but with slightly deeper drawdowns and a smaller asset base

Both ETFs charge extremely low expense ratios and offer identical dividend yields

ISCB holds more stocks and has a marginally higher weighting to Financial Services, while VB is more liquid and widely traded

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ›

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF ((NYSEMKT:ISCB)) and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF ((NYSEMKT:VB)) both offer broad U.S. small-cap exposure, but ISCB delivered stronger recent returns and holds more names, while VB is far larger, more liquid, and a touch less volatile.

Both the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF aim to track the U.S. small-cap segment, providing investors with diversified access to hundreds of smaller companies. This comparison looks at how ISCB’s portfolio and risk profile stack up against the widely used, ultra-low-cost VB, helping investors spot the key differences between these two options.

Snapshot (Cost & Size)

Metric VB ISCB Issuer Vanguard IShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-04) 9.5% 12.9% Dividend yield 1.26% 1.31% AUM $162.3 billion $263.9 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both funds are extremely affordable, charging near-identical expense ratios, while their dividend yields are also matched, making cost and income less of a differentiator in this case.

Performance & Risk Comparison

Metric VB ISCB Max drawdown (5 y) -28.16% -29.95% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,284 $1,269

What's Inside

ISCB tracks a broad universe of U.S. small-cap stocks, holding 1,568 companies as of its most recent update, and has been in operation for over 21 years. The fund’s sector mix leans 19% Industrials, 16% Technology, and 15% Financial Services, with top positions in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), and Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS). No leverage, currency hedging, or ESG overlays are present.

VB also offers diversified small-cap exposure, with a similar sector balance but a slightly higher Technology allocation at 17%. Its largest holdings include Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB), Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK), and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN). VB’s much greater assets under management (AUM) and trading volume may make it easier for investors to enter or exit large positions efficiently.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means For Investors

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) are both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on the small cap sector. Here’s what investors need to know about these two ETFs.

For starters, ISCB and VB offer many similar characteristics. Take fees, for example. Both funds offer very attractive expense ratios. ISCB has an expense ratio of 0.04% and VB’s expense ratio is 0.03%. That means investors can expect to pay $4 or $3, respectively, in annual fees for every $10,000 investment. In addition, the funds’ dividend yields are also nearly identical. ISCB’s dividend yield is 1.31%; VB’s dividend yield is 1.26%.

Turning to performance, both funds have recorded similar returns, with VB taking a slight edge. Over the last five years, VB has generated a total return of 36%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. ISCB, meanwhile, has advanced by 34%, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

In summary, these two ETFs are quite similar in many key respects. For extremely cost-conscious investors, VB’s lower expense ratio may prove more desirable.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 16, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Exact Sciences and Rocket Lab and has the following options: long December 2026 $30 puts on Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, Rocket Lab, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Small-Cap ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.