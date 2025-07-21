SMA Solar Technology Reports Sharp Decline In EBITDA For H1 2025 Amid Inventory Impairments

(RTTNews) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a Germany-based specialist in photovoltaic system technology, announced that it expects sales of 684.9 million euros in the first half of 2025, compared to 759.3 million euros in the first half of 2024. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are projected at 9.1 million euros, down from 80.6 million euros in the same period last year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be negative 19.0 million euros compared to positive 56.2 million euros in the first half of 2024.

This indicates that the preliminary EBITDA of -15.5 million euros and the preliminary EBIT of -30.4 million euros for the second quarter of 2025 fall below market consensus, which had forecast second-quarter EBITDA at -4.0 million euros and EBIT at -19.0 million euros.

The deviation is primarily attributed to impairment charges on inventories totaling 46.8 million euros in the Home & Business Solutions division.

However, according to preliminary figures, EBITDA excluding one-off effects in the second quarter stood at 31.3 million euros, slightly above the previous year's level of 30.6 million euros in the second quarter of 2024.

The company stated that additional details will be provided in the 2025 half-year report, which is scheduled for publication on August 7, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.