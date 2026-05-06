Markets
SM

SM Energy Swings To Loss In Q1, Adj. Profit Rises

May 06, 2026 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas producer SM Energy Company (SM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results, swinging to a loss from last year despite an increase in revenues.

Net loss was $335 million, or $1.68 loss per share, compared with net income of $182 million, or $1.59 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $309 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared with $202 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, last year.

Revenue increased to $1.48 billion from $845 million last year, driven by sharply higher production volumes.

SM Energy raised its full-year 2026 production guidance to 410 - 430 MBoe/d from prior guidance of 400-420 MBoe/d.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.