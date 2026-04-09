SM Energy (SM) Price Target Increased by 11.31% to 34.94

The average one-year price target for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has been revised to $34.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.31% from the prior estimate of $31.38 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.26% from the latest reported closing price of $28.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an decrease of 478 owner(s) or 56.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.07%, an increase of 53.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.12% to 112,313K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,737K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,064K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 29.84% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 2,898K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 2,836K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 67.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 125.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,721K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 26.02% over the last quarter.

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