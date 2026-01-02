SM Energy (SM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

SM Energy (SM) closed the most recent trading day at $19.13, moving +2.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 7.61% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of SM Energy will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 53.4% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $792.61 million, indicating a 6.99% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion, which would represent changes of -20.29% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.83% lower. SM Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SM Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.57, which means SM Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.