SM Energy Co. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $109 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.3% to $705 million from $852 million last year.

