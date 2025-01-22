SM Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/24/25, SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 2/3/25. As a percentage of SM's recent stock price of $41.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.90 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.71.

In Wednesday trading, SM Energy Co. shares are currently off about 3.1% on the day.

