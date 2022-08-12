SLY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.40, changing hands as high as $91.47 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLY's low point in its 52 week range is $77.12 per share, with $105.2986 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.50.

