SLVM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.22, changing hands as high as $51.65 per share. Sylvamo Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLVM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.515 per share, with $88.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.48.

