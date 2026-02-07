SLV vs. GDX: Investing in The Top Precious Metals

Key Points

SLV and GDX both focus on precious metals but take fundamentally different approaches: SLV tracks physical silver, while GDX holds gold mining stocks.

Both ETFs have very similar one-year yields and expense ratios, but GDX pays a dividend, while SLV doesn't.

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) both appeal to investors interested in precious metals, but their strategies set them apart. SLV offers a pure-play on silver prices, while GDX provides equity exposure to gold miners, which can behave quite differently from the underlying metals. This analysis compares their recent returns, cost, risk, and portfolio makeup to help clarify which may better align with specific investment goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLV GDX Issuer IShares VanEck Expense ratio 0.50% 0.51% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 7, 2026) 139.15% 137.31% Beta 0.41 0.65 AUM $47.32 billion $30.77 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both ETFs have nearly identical expense ratios, and there is no meaningful difference in annual fees for most investors. However, only GDX offers dividends between the two.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLV GDX Max drawdown (5 y) -37.65% -46.52% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $3,174 $2,852

What's inside

GDX focuses exclusively on gold mining equities, holding 55 companies worldwide. Its largest positions include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM), Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM), and Barrick Mining Corp. (NYSE:B), which together account for nearly a quarter of the portfolio. The fund sits entirely in the basic materials sector, reflecting its gold mining theme, and has a long track record of almost 20 years.

SLV, in contrast, provides direct exposure to silver’s price and does not hold individual companies. This makes SLV a pure commodity play, with performance tightly linked to silver price movements and no dividend income. Both funds share a 100% basic materials tilt, but SLV's approach is more straightforward, while GDX layers on equity market and company-specific risks.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

When it comes to SLV, investors should be aware that investing in an ETF closely tied to one of the most volatile precious metals can entail significant risks. While silver has performed well over the years, prices can drop sharply and unexpectedly at any time. The metal is estimated to be three times more volatile than gold.

GDX may be less volatile than SLV, but there’s still some volatility that can occur within the precious metal market in general. As long as investors are comfortable with accepting the volatility risk associated with both funds, then both make a great option for gaining exposure to the market, and are performing at peak levels due to precious metals often rising in price when the U.S. dollar weakens and/or there is international economic instability or geopolitical tension.

It’s also worth noting that GDX’s dividend payouts are annual, which is less frequent than the more common quarterly payouts, but ideal for those who prefer a one-time lump sum per year.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

