And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 38.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of QYLE, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.3%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: SLV, QYLE: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.