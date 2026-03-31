Slow 2026 Starts Present Opportunities: AAPL, NVDA

It’s no secret that stocks have been volatile over recent weeks, mostly fueled by geopolitical concerns. Tech stocks have been hit pretty hard, with investors likely cashing in some gains on the back of uncertainty following big runs over recent years.

But weakness generally presents nice opportunities for investors, especially among stocks enjoying positive earnings estimate revisions like NVIDIA NVDA and Apple AAPL. Both stocks have gotten off to a slow start so far in 2026, but revisions remain bullish on each.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVIDIA Momentum Stalls

We’ve all become highly familiar with NVIDIA’s story over recent years, overall reflecting the poster-child for the AI trade thanks to its chips that are powering a huge part of the infrastructure buildout. It again posted robust growth in its latest release, with adjusted EPS of $1.62 growing 82% year-over-year alongside record sales of $68.1 billion that grew 73% from the year-ago period.

NVIDIA’s sales growth has been historic over recent years, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As expected, Data Center results throughout the period showed that everybody still wants their hands on the magical chips. Data Center sales of $62.3 billion again reflected a record, up 75% year-over-year and 22% sequentially.

Importantly, EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year continue to show bullishness, a key factor concerning its share performance. While shares have undoubtedly slowed down relative to what we’ve seen over recent years, the reality remains that the company’s outlook remains robust. The stock remains a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the company is largely unmatched as the backbone of the AI infrastructure buildout. Companies are still looking to spend heavily on chips, underpinned by ever-rising CapEx forecasts we keep seeing from those building out their data centers.

Shares are still cheap on a relative basis, with the current 0.5X PEG ratio reflective of both value and growth. Its cash-generating abilities have also been amplified amid the favorable environment, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apple Remains Rock-Solid

Apple also continued to fire on all cylinders in its latest release, with the company posting records across revenue, adjusted EPS, iPhone sales, and Services revenue. Sales of $143.8 billion grew 16% year-over-year, whereas adjusted EPS of $2.84 was up 19% from the year-ago period.

The 16% YoY sales growth rate reported is quite notable, reflecting the strongest top line performance we’ve seen from the tech giant in years. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With Apple, the focus largely remains on iPhone performance, though Services has quickly become another key part of its business and growth outlook as well. Regarding iPhone results in the latest reported period, it posted all-time records across all geographic segments, with sales totaling $85.3 billion.

Apple’s cash-generating abilities have always been a critical part of investor sentiment surrounding the stock, long recognized as a cash flow ‘king’. The strong cash-generating abilities have allowed shares to trade at a premium, with its dividend-paying abilities pleasing investors looking to obtain top-tier tech exposure paired with paydays.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s free cash flow on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year have turned around entirely since last April, overall reflecting a bullish picture from a share performance standpoint. While it’s undeniable that the company isn’t the high-growth flyer that it used to be, concrete fundamentals and rock-solid demand from consumers for its devices and services keep Apple a top-tier investment option.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

Both NVIDIA NVDA and Apple AAPL have gotten off to sluggish starts in 2026, but the reality remains that both companies remain top-tier picks, underpinned by robust cash-generating abilities, favorable EPS revisions, and rock-solid demand outlooks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.