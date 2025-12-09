SLM's Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.0487), with shares changing hands as low as $70.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, SLMBP was trading at a 26.14% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.55% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of SLMBP shares, versus SLM:
Below is a dividend history chart for SLMBP, showing historical dividend payments on SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share:
In Tuesday trading, SLM Corp.'s Floating-Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.20 per share (Symbol: SLMBP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SLM) are down about 14.2%.
