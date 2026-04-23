SLM Corp. Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $304.39 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $300.58 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $649.30 million from $656.09 million last year.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $304.39 Mln. vs. $300.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $649.30 Mln vs. $656.09 Mln last year.

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