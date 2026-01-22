SLM Corp. Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - SLM Corp. (SLM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $229 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $657 million from $661 million last year.

SLM Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $229 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $657 Mln vs. $661 Mln last year.

