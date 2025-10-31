SLGN Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Silgan Holdings Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.17% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $33,303,892 worth of SLGN shares.
Silgan Holdings Inc (Symbol: SLGN) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Silgan Holdings Inc is $0.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/02/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SLGN, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
SLGN operates in the Metals Fabrication & Products sector, among companies like Trane Technologies plc (TT), and Carrier Global Corp (CARR).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: GCI Average Annual Return
TNA Average Annual Return
RJF MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.