SLF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.26, changing hands as high as $40.34 per share. Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $24.37 per share, with $50.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.35.

