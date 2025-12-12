SLF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $60.35 per share. Sun Life Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLF's low point in its 52 week range is $52.44 per share, with $66.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.20.

