SLB vs. CLB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas - Field Services sector have probably already heard of Schlumberger (SLB) and Core Laboratories (CLB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Schlumberger is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Core Laboratories has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that SLB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SLB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.53, while CLB has a forward P/E of 31.67. We also note that SLB has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78.

Another notable valuation metric for SLB is its P/B ratio of 3.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CLB has a P/B of 4.54.

These metrics, and several others, help SLB earn a Value grade of B, while CLB has been given a Value grade of C.

SLB stands above CLB thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SLB is the superior value option right now.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.