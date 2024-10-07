SLB, Velesto Join Forces to Boost Rig Performance in Malaysia

SLB SLB, an American oilfield services company, has partnered with Velesto Drilling, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Velesto Energy, to revolutionize rig capabilities through advanced digital solutions. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing drilling performance and reducing emissions, leveraging cutting-edge technology, to address industry challenges.

SLB and Velesto Sign MoU for Digital Innovation

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during an event in Monaco, marking the beginning of a three-year partnership between the companies. SLB will deploy its DrillOps Intelligent Well Delivery and Insights Solutions along with its Drilling Emissions Management Solutions on Velesto’s rigs in Malaysia. This collaboration is expected to improve the technical capabilities of Velesto’s rig operations, enhancing safety and efficiency.

According to Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim, president of Velesto, this agreement represents a "significant shift" in the company’s approach to drilling. By integrating advanced digital tools, both companies aim to deliver high-performance outcomes while monitoring and reducing emissions — a critical factor in energy transition.

SLB’s Digital Tools to Enhance Velesto's Rig Performance

The digital solutions offered by SLB, such as DrillOps, are designed to optimize and streamline drilling operations. These tools will improve rig efficiency and provide real-time insights, allowing Velesto to make data-driven decisions that enhance productivity. SLB’s Drilling Emissions Management Solutions will also help Velesto monitor and control emissions, contributing to more sustainable operations.

This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation in addressing the oil and gas sector’s evolving demands. Velesto recently completed a mandatory five-year special periodical survey for one of its jack-up rigs, which is set to resume drilling operations with Petronas in Sarawak.

The integration of SLB's digital tools is expected to enhance Velesto’s rig performance, making it more competitive in the global market.

