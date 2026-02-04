Is SLB Stock a Buy Now?

Key Points

The oil services stock has surged more than 25% since the start of 2026.

The hope that production in Venezuela will increase is contributing to the gains.

Investors may be able to get better pricing than what’s available today.

10 stocks we like better than Slb ›

It's not just exploration and production stocks that rallied on the back of the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Oil services providers got in on that act, too. Just look at SLB (NYSE: SLB). One of the global giants in the oil services arena, SLB tacked on 25% since the start of the year, implying the stock is a buy here and now.

Look a little closer, and investors will see a 3.30% drop for the five days ended Feb. 2. That's not a correction, let alone a bear market, but SLB's recent lethargy may signal patient investors can get better pricing over the near term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

It's a good thing, too, because this stock features a sturdy bull case, including the potential to benefit from liberalization of Venezuela's oil market.

Sizing up SLB's Venezuela exposure

Investors who have been monitoring the situation in Venezuela are by now likely aware that Chevron is generating ample buzz as the way to tap into a possible production surge in the South American country. The reasoning is simple: Chevron remained operational there after the country nationalized its energy industry in 2007.

The same is true of SLB. In fact, the company said it's ready to accelerate activity in Venezuela when it gets the green light. In part, that explains why this oil services stock emerged as a sort of Venezuela momentum trade. SLB's momentum in Venezuela was rooted in credibility. Yes, the country has the world's largest oil reserves, but it's been years since it let its infrastructure wither. As a result, output tumbled.

Put it this way: As recently as 2014, there were periods in which approximately 80 rigs were pumping in Venezuela. Today, it's just a handful. Having 303 billion barrels in proven reserves means nothing if the infrastructure and technology aren't in place to extract that petroleum.

SLB has relationships with Western oil majors and the services and technology they need to be successful in Venezuela, assuming the best-case scenario there comes to pass, but that one country isn't the only reason to consider the stock over the near term.

There's more to the SLB story than Venezuela

SLB is arguably a good test of the efficient market hypothesis, suggesting that positive Venezuela news is likely priced into the shares. That may also imply that catalysts for oil services stock attributable to that country may be limited until it becomes clear that the environment there has become more inviting to integrated oil majors.

Fortunately, other catalysts are there, and those sparks might surprise some investors. Helped by the recently completed acquisition of ChampionX, SLB has an increasingly digital footprint, including exposure to the fast-growing data center solutions market. SLB offers a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for energy producers. It even has a long-standing partnership with Nvidia.

Those aren't the traditional hallmarks of oil services providers, but they underscore SLB's adaptability and status as a catalyst-rich stock, and that's without accounting for potential long-term strides in Venezuela.

Should you buy stock in Slb right now?

Before you buy stock in Slb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Slb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.