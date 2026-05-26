SLB (SLB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, SLB (SLB) was up +1.22% at $57.98. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.19%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's shares have seen an increase of 3.71% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.68% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SLB in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.53, marking a 28.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.71 billion, showing a 1.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $36.55 billion, which would represent changes of -10.92% and +2.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SLB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.22% decrease. Right now, SLB possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SLB is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.88.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.