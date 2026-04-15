SLB (SLB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

SLB (SLB) closed the most recent trading day at $52.42, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.8% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.15%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services company witnessed a gain of 11.62% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 0.3%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of SLB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.55, marking a 23.61% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.69 billion, showing a 2.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.74 per share and revenue of $36.71 billion, indicating changes of -6.48% and +2.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.44% decrease. SLB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SLB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.06.

We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.