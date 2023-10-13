SLB Signs Deal to Provide Digital Subsurface Workflow Solutions

SLB SLB signed a multi-year, three-way collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Shell Global Solutions Nederland BV.

The partnership aims to provide Shell plc SHEL with digital end-to-end workflows, utilizing SLB’s subsurface solutions on the AWS cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration is intended to deliver high-performance and cost-effective subsurface digital solutions, which will be utilized by Shell and made accessible to the broader industry.

The digital workflows will be based on the OSDU Data Platform standards, which are intended to enhance the overall customer experience for business users. This will lead to increased efficiency and collaboration among stakeholders.

This collaboration further extends the existing partnership between SLB and AWS, expediting the accessibility of SLB’s top-tier software on the AWS platform.

The expansion of SLB’s multi-platform strategy to encompass AWS underscores the platform’s openness. This means that SLB’s solutions can seamlessly integrate with AWS cloud infrastructure without the need for expensive and inefficient application adaptations.

The companies share a long-term commitment to the OSDU Data Platform. This includes aspects such as community standardization, open-source principles, an open marketplace, the capacity to free up industry data and maximizing the technological resources accessible to the industry.

Many operators aspire to adopt the OSDU Technical Standard as it can expedite operational cycle times and lower costs by seamlessly integrating data-driven decision-making into their digital workflows, facilitating the smooth transition between solutions provided by multiple vendors.

The three entities engaged in this collaboration are dedicated to collaborating with each other and other partners to advance this aspiration, utilizing the distinct capabilities of an Open Forum platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.