SLB Rolls Out Sequestri to Advance Industrial Decarbonization

SLB SLB, an American oilfield services company, has rolled out a comprehensive suite of carbon storage solutions under its new Sequestri portfolio, reinforcing its push to accelerate industrial decarbonization globally. This move marks a significant leap in SLB’s strategy to support carbon capture and storage (CCS) at scale, from point of capture to safe, permanent underground storage.

SLB’s Sequestri Brings Full-Chain CCS Capabilities

The Sequestri portfolio is designed to provide an end-to-end framework for long-term carbon storage, combining tailored hardware and digital workflows to enhance decision-making at each step — site screening, development, operations and monitoring. With more than 25 years of CCS experience embedded in its technology suite, SLB is addressing key economic and integrity concerns that often hamper CCS project viability.

Katherine Rojas, SLB’s senior VP of Industrial Decarbonization, stated the portfolio aims to shift the economics and safeguard the integrity of carbon storage projects. She emphasized that Sequestri delivers precision, reliability, and efficiency to advance CCS across the lifecycle.

Advanced Digital Backbone and Specialized Hardware

At its core, Sequestri is powered by a network of interconnected digital technologies that simulate, model, and analyze carbon storage projects from inception to operation. In addition to digital tools, the offering includes specialized hardware — subsurface safety valves, measurement instruments, and CO2-resistant cement systems like SLB’s EverCRETE — all designed specifically for CCS applications.

The launch followed the recent introduction of Electris, SLB’s digitally enabled electric well completions portfolio aimed at reducing costs and enhancing well performance.

Part of a Larger CCS Vision With Aramco and Linde

SLB’s launch of Sequestri also aligns with its broader CCS ambitions, including its agreement with Aramco and Linde to establish a carbon capture and storage hub in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The project’s first phase is set to capture and store up to 9 million metric tons of CO2 annually by the end of 2027.

The CO2 will be transported via a pipeline network and stored in a saline aquifer, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s vast geological storage potential. The project supports Aramco’s goal to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2050 and reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15% within 2035.

SLB Positions Itself at the Core of Energy Transition

With the introduction of Sequestri, SLB is clearly signaling its intent to be a central technology enabler in the energy transition. The company’s expanding CCS and digital portfolios provide emitters and developers with integrated solutions that could play a pivotal role in scaling industrial decarbonization globally.

