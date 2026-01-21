SLB to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

SLB SLB is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 23, 2026, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents, primarily driven by growth in the Digital segment and two months of contribution from the ChampionX acquisition.

The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and beat thrice, delivering an average surprise of 1.36%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Estimate Trend for SLB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of 74 cents has remained unchanged in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 19.6% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $9.5 billion indicates an increase of 2.72% from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for SLB's Q4 Results

SLB is a prominent name in the oilfield services industry, providing a comprehensive range of services to the oil and gas industry. The company is expected to have sustained stable performance in the quarter, driven by growth in its Digital business and contributions from ChampionX assets. Furthermore, offshore activity across Guyana and Sub-Saharan Africa is anticipated to have supported SLB’s earnings.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed, as pressure from commodity price volatility and an increasing demand-supply imbalance is anticipated to have pressured SLB’s quarterly results. Per the data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average spot prices of West Texas Intermediate crude for October, November and December averaged $60.89, $60.06 and $57.97 per barrel, respectively, as compared to $71.99, $69.95 and $70.12 per barrel in the corresponding period of 2024. The weakening of oil prices is anticipated to have slowed drilling activity, thereby affecting the quarterly performance of SLB.

Since the commodity pricing scenario in the fourth quarter of 2025 was less favorable than a year ago, demand for SLB's oilfield services is likely to have softened in the December-ended quarter, potentially hampering its quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers for SLB

Our proven model does not conclusively indicate an earnings beat for SLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP of SLB: SLB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SLB'S Zacks Rank: SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Energy Transfer ET currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Energy Transfer is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 17, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ET’s earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.2% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Viper Energy, Inc. VNOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.

VNOM is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 23, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNOM’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, indicating a 33.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Phillips 66 PSX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Phillips 66 is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 4, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX’s earnings is pegged at $2.21 per share, which indicates a decrease of 1,573.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

