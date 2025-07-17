SLB Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

SLB SLB is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 18, before the market opens.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share (excluding charges and credits) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents, primarily due to weak drilling activity in Mexico, Saudi Arabia and offshore Africa. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

SLB’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 0.8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

SLB’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 74 cents has witnessed five downward revisions and no upward revision in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline of 14.1% from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $8.5 billion indicates a 7.2% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider Ahead of SLB’s Q2 Earnings

SLB is a leading oilfield service provider to upstream companies across the world. The global energy technology firm is anticipated to have sustained a stable performance in the second quarter, supported by growth in its Digital & Integration business segment. This unit offers a mix of products and solutions, integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that support energy companies worldwide by driving efficiencies. SLB’s growth is likely to have been aided by the increased adoption of digital and AI solutions across the upstream and low-carbon energy value chain.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to subdued drilling activity levels, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Latin America. The demobilization of numerous rigs and a pause in operations at the Jafurah unconventional-gas field in Saudi Arabia are expected to have taken a hit on SLB’s financial performance in the second quarter. Declining short-cycle activity levels in Latin America are also anticipated to have contributed to the same. Furthermore, a decline in the North American rig count compared to the previous quarter might have further affected SLB’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, potentially hampering SLB’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers for SLB Stock

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for SLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

SLB’s Earnings ESP: SLB has an Earnings ESP of -2.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SLB’s Zacks Rank: SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

