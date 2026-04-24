SLB N.V. Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - SLB N.V. (SLB) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $752 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $797 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SLB N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $783 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $8.721 billion from $8.490 billion last year.

SLB N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $752 Mln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $8.721 Bln vs. $8.490 Bln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share on July 9 to the stockholders of record as of June 3.

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