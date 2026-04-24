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SLB N.V. Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

April 24, 2026 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SLB N.V. (SLB) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $752 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $797 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SLB N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $783 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $8.721 billion from $8.490 billion last year.

SLB N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $752 Mln. vs. $797 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $8.721 Bln vs. $8.490 Bln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share on July 9 to the stockholders of record as of June 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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