SLB Launches Electris Tech to Boost Well Production and Recovery

SLB SLB, an American oilfield services company, has launched Electris, a new portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completion technologies designed to enhance hydrocarbon recovery and lower operational costs. The global energy technology firm stated that the Electris suite provides real-time production intelligence across the reservoir, enabling operators to maximize output and minimize costly well interventions.

SLB’s Electris Enhances Reservoir Management

According to SLB, Electris completions digitalize control across the entire productive area of the wellbore. By enabling continuous monitoring and adaptive response to changing production conditions, the technology empowers operators to make faster, data-driven decisions. This results in improved reservoir management and helps recover reserves that are typically unreachable with conventional systems.

Electris completions represent an advancement in reservoir management by enabling operators to maximize asset output while reducing the need for expensive well interventions, according to Paul Sims, president of SLB’s Production Systems.

SLB Targets Complex Reservoirs With Electris Rollout

With much of the easily extractable oil already tapped, operators are now targeting more geologically complex reservoirs. SLB believes Electris can shift the economics in these challenging environments by improving recovery factors and delivering stronger returns on investment.

The company has already completed over 100 Electris installations across five countries. In Norway, Electris completions were deployed in offshore extended-reach wells to identify which zones were contributing the most to production. This allowed the operator to optimize oil output while minimizing produced water, a common byproduct that requires additional energy for lifting and reinjection.

SLB Cuts Energy Costs by Controlling Water Output

SLB noted that controlling water production with Electris also reduces the energy needed to handle and reinject treated water. This further enhances the efficiency and sustainability of operations, supporting operators’ goals to reduce emissions and minimize environmental impact.

As digital technologies continue to redefine the oilfield, SLB’s Electris suite could mark a major leap in how producers approach well completions, particularly in the drive for more intelligent, cost-effective and high-yielding extraction.

SLB’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SLB carries a Zack Rank #4 (Sell).

