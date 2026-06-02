SLB to Expand Digital Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition of Tachyus

SLB N.V. SLB has agreed to acquire Tachyus Corp., a Houston-based technology company specializing in AI-driven reservoir modeling and optimization. This acquisition will expand SLB's digital portfolio with advanced physics-based reservoir management capabilities, enabling operators to make faster decisions and enhance hydrocarbon recovery from complex and mature assets.

Tachyus’ Aqueon platform, which has been deployed across more than 7,500 wells globally, combines machine learning with reservoir physics to optimize waterfloods, enhanced oil recovery projects, saltwater disposal optimization for unconventional operations, pressure forecasting and production performance. It evaluates thousands of reservoir scenarios within minutes, allowing operators to adjust development strategies and optimize field performance in real time.

Following the closure of the transaction, SLB plans to integrate Tachyus’ technology into its Delfi digital platform and Lumi data and AI platform, creating a more comprehensive closed-loop reservoir management solution. This integration is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve recovery rates and strengthen SLB’s position as a leader in digital energy technologies.

The transaction is expected to expand SLB’s exposure to the fast-growing digital technology and AI segment, which offers higher margins than traditional oilfield services. This acquisition will strengthen SLB’s business model and support higher cash flows while enhancing investor appeal.

SLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The business models of SLB and other players providing equipment and services to upstream energy companies are linked to upstream players' capital spending. With West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude oil prices trading around the $90-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, upstream players like Chevron Corporation CVX, YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and BP plc BP are benefiting from the favorable pricing environment.

CVX and YPF sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chevron is an integrated energy giant with a strong footprint in the Permian Basin. Supported by strong upstream operations and a global resource base, CVX achieved first-quarter 2026 international net oil-equivalent production of 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing an increase from the year-ago quarter.

YPF leverages its extensive footprint in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta to fuel production growth. The company expects increased spending and activity in the coming quarters, which should boost oil and gas production in the second half of 2026.

BP is an energy company that explores, produces, refines and markets oil, natural gas and low-carbon energy solutions globally. The company maintains a steady 2026 capex budget of $13 billion to $13.5 billion. BP reported first-quarter 2026 production of 2,339 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from the prior-year period. It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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